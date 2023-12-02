Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Salacgrivas novads, Latvia

4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Ainazi, Latvia
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Ainazi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 149 m²
Floor 5/6
We offer an apartment on Kr. Valdemara, 73. 149 sq.m., of which living area 131 sq.m. large,…
€260,000
5 room apartment with Bedrooms, with gas heating in Ainazi, Latvia
5 room apartment with Bedrooms, with gas heating
Ainazi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Floor 5/6
Duplex apartment on Kr. Valdemara 71. 5 rooms, 135 sq.m. plus a terrace, gas heating, 2 Fren…
€289,000
5 room house with surveillance security system, with security, with bath house in Ainazi, Latvia
5 room house with surveillance security system, with security, with bath house
Ainazi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 385 m²
Number of floors 2
€675,000
