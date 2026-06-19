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Monthly rent of terraced apartment houses in Ropazu novads, Latvia

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Revenue house 1 140 m² in Sunisi, Latvia
Revenue house 1 140 m²
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 16
Area 1 140 m²
Floor 1/3
The hotel complex is located on the first line of the picturesque Sunishu Lake, just 15 minu…
$58,191
per month
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