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Long-term hotels rentals in Latvia

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Hotel 1 000 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 1 000 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 26
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/3
2 new buildings are offered for rent in Jurmala, Mellugi: a three-storey hotel and a two-sto…
$17,457
per month
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