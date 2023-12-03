Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Land
  4. Pavilostas novads

Lands for sale in Pavilostas novads, Latvia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Pavilostas novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Pavilostas novads, Latvia
An eco-friendly place away from the city, next to the natural park of Ziemupe.The surroundin…
€940,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir