Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Ogres novads
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Ogres novads, Latvia

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Lielvarde, Latvia
Cottage 1 bedroom
Lielvarde, Latvia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
Unfinished garden house in Lielvārde.A new asphalt driveway has just been laid. Neighbors li…
$25,996
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ogres novads, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go