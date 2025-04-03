Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Nicas novads
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Nicas novads, Latvia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 10 bedrooms with Sea view, in good condition in Grinvalti, Latvia
Villa 10 bedrooms with Sea view, in good condition
Grinvalti, Latvia
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 500 m²
Floor 4/4
Guest house on the sea side by the Liepāja-Klaipėda highway, the house is 330 m from the sea…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Nicas novads, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes