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Townhouses in Marupes pagasts, Latvia

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Townhouse in Marupe, Latvia
Townhouse
Marupe, Latvia
A wonderful, well-maintained, warm house in the middle of terraced houses. Sunny rooms. Desi…
$298,497
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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