Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Marupes pagasts
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Office

Monthly rent of offices in Marupes pagasts, Latvia

Office Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Office 1 437 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Office 1 437 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 1 437 m²
Floor 1/1
Production and storage facilities 1,338.1 m2Office premises 79.6 m2Dressing room 5.9 m2Boile…
$6,486
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 1 048 m² in Marupe, Latvia
Office 1 048 m²
Marupe, Latvia
Area 1 048 m²
Floor 5/5
$17,484
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go