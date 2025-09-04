Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Madonas novads
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Madonas novads, Latvia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Praulienas pagasts, Latvia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Praulienas pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Area 750 m²
Floor 3/3
The charming Lazdona Manor Castle has a long history, having experienced its heydays a long …
$186,130
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Madonas novads, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go