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Residential properties for sale in Ludzas novads, Latvia

1 property total found
5 room house in Lauderi, Latvia
5 room house
Lauderi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 103 m²
Floor 2/2
$27,945
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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Properties features in Ludzas novads, Latvia

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