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Townhouses in Liepaja, Latvia

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Townhouse in Liepaja, Latvia
Townhouse
Liepaja, Latvia
Building for commercial activities Kungu street 9, Liepaja. The building has three floors an…
$607,167
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Agency
Habita
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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