Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Lielvardes novads
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Lielvardes novads, Latvia

1 property total found
Plot of land in Jumpravas pagasts, Latvia
Plot of land
Jumpravas pagasts, Latvia
Selling two large plots of land together.It is located near the center of Jumprava, where th…
$12,981
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes