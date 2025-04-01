Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Lielvardes novads
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Lielvardes novads, Latvia

Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 2 236 m² in Lielvarde, Latvia
Manufacture 2 236 m²
Lielvarde, Latvia
Area 2 236 m²
Floor 1/1
The company is sold together with real estate, machinery and systems, including cooperation …
$1,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes