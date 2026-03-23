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Villas for sale in Kuldigas novads, Latvia

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Villa 10 bedrooms in Ozoli, Latvia
Villa 10 bedrooms
Ozoli, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Area 800 m²
Floor 2/2
Manor with a rich history, a century-old manor park with a lake of 7000 m2. On the first flo…
$184,528
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Habita
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