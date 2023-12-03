Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Land
  4. Kuldigas novads

Lands for sale in Kuldigas novads, Latvia

1 property total found
Plot of land in edole, Latvia
Plot of land
edole, Latvia
Area 35 100 m²
Owner sales gravel quarry. Pure 3,51 h , extraction of mineral volume 162,45 t. m3 Property …
€55,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir