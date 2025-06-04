Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Kraslavas novads
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Kraslavas novads, Latvia

Investment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment 8 882 m² in Ezernieki, Latvia
Investment 8 882 m²
Ezernieki, Latvia
Bedrooms 1
Area 8 882 m²
Tourist recreation center "Ezernieki" was opened in 1972 and was a landmark of the USSR. In …
$629,367
Leave a request
Investment 8 882 m² in Ezernieki, Latvia
Investment 8 882 m²
Ezernieki, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 8 882 m²
$569,992
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go