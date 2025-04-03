Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Kokneses novads
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Kokneses novads, Latvia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 room apartment in Koknese, Latvia
6 room apartment
Koknese, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 190 m²
A beautiful and spacious apartment with a historical charm is available in a luxurious Art N…
$472,604
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Metropolis Group
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kokneses novads, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes