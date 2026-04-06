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Cottages for sale in Kekavas novads, Latvia

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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Baldones pagasts, Latvia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Baldones pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer a unique property near Baldone, which combines privacy, proximity to nature and mod…
$404,058
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Habita
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