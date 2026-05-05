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Production buildings in Kekavas novads, Latvia

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1 property total found
Manufacture 2 230 m² in Krogsils, Latvia
Manufacture 2 230 m²
Krogsils, Latvia
Area 2 230 m²
$817,986
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