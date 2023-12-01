Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in keguma novads, Latvia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in kegums, Latvia
Plot of land
kegums, Latvia
Area 34 000 m²
http://www.lursoft.lv/adrese/ziles-2-tomes-pagasts-keguma-novads-lv-5020
€100,000
Plot of land in keguma novads, Latvia
Plot of land
keguma novads, Latvia
Area 281 300 m²
Exclusive plots of land on the bank of the Daugava, 50 km to Riga, embankment line 1.5 km. T…
€2,12M
