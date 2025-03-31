Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kandavas novads, Latvia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Investment 1 309 m² in Riga, Latvia
Investment 1 309 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 309 m²
Floor 1/3
Selling a building with a tenant - kindergarten Creakids, an international network (about 50…
$1,08M
Investment 500 m² in kesterciems, Latvia
Investment 500 m²
kesterciems, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer to purchase an exclusive operating recreation complex in nature, away from the city…
$1,01M
Commercial property 1 021 m² in Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Commercial property 1 021 m²
Salaspils pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 1 021 m²
$830,709
Commercial property 163 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 163 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/7
We offer commercial space for sale in a new project in the heart of the city of Riga. Open s…
$730,650
Commercial property 63 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 63 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/6
House and house extras - renovated building, renovated house, all communications, all the am…
$123,122
Office 530 m² in Iecava, Latvia
Office 530 m²
Iecava, Latvia
Area 530 m²
Floor 2/2
Asphalted road to the entrance door. Strategic location - a small town in the middle of Ieca…
$58,497
Commercial property 170 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 170 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/6
The facility is located on the first floor of the building and is intended for commercial us…
$794,244
Office 3 350 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 3 350 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 350 m²
Floor 1/1
Investment facility with potential cash flow. The building is located in the area of a mode…
$3,26M
Revenue house 2 035 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 2 035 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 035 m²
Floor 6/6
The property is located on Katolu Street. Comfortable public transport, park nearby. Several…
$4,90M
Shop 294 m² in Jurmala, Latvia
Shop 294 m²
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 15
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 3
A 3-storey apartment house for sale located in the center of Jurmala - in Dubulti.The buildi…
$724,925
Revenue house 317 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 317 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 5
Rental investment for sale in the old town! The property is located in a quiet part of Old …
$2,18M
Revenue house 1 095 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 1 095 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 095 m²
Floor 6/6
In the quiet center of Riga, in the embassy district, part of the 1095 building is for sale.…
$2,98M
