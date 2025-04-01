Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Ikskiles novads, Latvia

3 properties total found
5 room house in Tinuzu pagasts, Latvia
5 room house
Tinuzu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
$311,358
5 room house in Ikskile, Latvia
5 room house
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 2
$255,061
6 room house in Ikskile, Latvia
6 room house
Ikskile, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 290 m²
Floor 2/2
$275,790
Properties features in Ikskiles novads, Latvia

