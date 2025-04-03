Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Villas for sale in Gulbenes novads, Latvia

1 property total found
Villa 27 bedrooms in good condition, with Lake view in Kalniena, Latvia
Villa 27 bedrooms in good condition, with Lake view
Kalniena, Latvia
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 713 m²
Floor 2/2
The lounge complex “Vonadzini” includes 4 guest houses, built from a tree with ecological re…
$742,196
