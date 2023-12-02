Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Gulbenes novads
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Gulbenes novads, Latvia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
8 room apartment with needs repair in Stameriena, Latvia
8 room apartment with needs repair
Stameriena, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Area 632 m²
Floor 1/2
Vonadziņi manor founded by Johans Gotlibs II fon Volf. It is located in Stāmeriena, Gulbene …
€55,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English

Properties features in Gulbenes novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir