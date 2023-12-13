Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. erglu novads

Residential properties for sale in erglu novads, Latvia

1 property total found
6 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Ergli, Latvia
6 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Ergli, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 806 m²
Floor 2/2
The property includes several buildings - a spacious owner's house of 250 sq.m. m area, 130 …
€509,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English

Properties features in erglu novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir