Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Dobeles novads
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Dobeles novads, Latvia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Dobele, Latvia
2 room apartment
Dobele, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
$22,625
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dobeles novads, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go