  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Dobeles novads
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dobeles novads, Latvia

Dobele
3
4 properties total found
5 room house in Dobele, Latvia
5 room house
Dobele, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
$116,585
House 11 rooms in Dobele, Latvia
House 11 rooms
Dobele, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
$86,360
3 room house in Auru pagasts, Latvia
3 room house
Auru pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
$84,740
3 room house in Dobele, Latvia
3 room house
Dobele, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
$80,962
Property types in Dobeles novads

houses

Properties features in Dobeles novads, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
