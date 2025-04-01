Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Dobele, Latvia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Office 220 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 220 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 220 m²
An exclusive corner restaurant hall for sale in Old Riga on the promenade on 11. November 9 …
$707,204
Commercial property 142 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 142 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/6
We offer spacious business premises with gray surfaces in a renovated building in the center…
$770,852
Commercial property 377 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 377 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 377 m²
Floor 1/5
A spacious commercial building of modern layout, with panoramic display cases, is located on…
$1,44M
Office 1 687 m² in Riga, Latvia
Office 1 687 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 687 m²
Floor 1/1
Since the sale is offered the lucky mall. Located in one of the most active commercial real …
$4,35M
Hotel 1 094 m² in Riga, Latvia
Hotel 1 094 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 094 m²
Premises with a total area of 1,094 m2 are offered, located on the 3rd to 6th floors in a bu…
$2,32M
Commercial property 216 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 216 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 216 m²
Floor 1/4
We offer for sale a spacious, bright open-type commercial premises in the Old Town. The room…
$563,922
Commercial property 70 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 70 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
House and house extras - front building, all communications, windows face the street. Territ…
$366,984
Revenue house 1 095 m² in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house 1 095 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 095 m²
Floor 6/6
In the quiet center of Riga, in the embassy district, part of the 1095 building is for sale.…
$2,98M
Commercial property 117 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 117 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/6
Front building, entrance from the street, windows face the street, common bathroom- toilet, …
$288,486
Commercial property 63 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 63 m²
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/6
House and house extras - renovated building, renovated house, all communications, all the am…
$123,122
Commercial property 480 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 480 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 480 m²
Floor 1
For sale ready-made business (assignment of the right of lease) for an operating restaurant …
$566,638
Commercial property 595 m² in Riga, Latvia
Commercial property 595 m²
Riga, Latvia
Area 595 m²
Premises on the first and basement floors of a building at 7 Valērija Seile Street are for s…
$292,077
