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Townhouses in Dienvidkurzemes novads, Latvia

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2 properties total found
Townhouse in Rucavas pagasts, Latvia
Townhouse
Rucavas pagasts, Latvia
Guest house in Pape - the main building is 3-storey (538.8 sq.m). 10 guest rooms (for 30 peo…
$281,483
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kapsede, Latvia
Townhouse
Kapsede, Latvia
A unique property to turn into a pearl - a mansion that draws attention with its charming si…
$184,942
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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