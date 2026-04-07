Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Cesu novads
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Cesu novads, Latvia

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant 3 573 m² in Priekuli, Latvia
Restaurant 3 573 m²
Priekuli, Latvia
Area 3 573 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale: a fully operational 3-star hotel “Tigra” near Cēsis — an excellent investment oppo…
$757,286
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go