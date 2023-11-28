Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Beverinas novads, Latvia

Revenue house in Beverinas novads, Latvia
Revenue house
Beverinas novads, Latvia
Area 8 200 m²
A commercial building that can be converted to a hotel, an apartment building or office comp…
€350,000
Investment 79 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Beverinas novads, Latvia
Investment 79 rooms with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Beverinas novads, Latvia
Rooms 79
Area 4 495 m²
Number of floors 5
We offer a plot of land for sale with an agreed project for the construction of the City Hom…
€1,50M
