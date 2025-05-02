Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Bauskas novads
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Bauskas novads, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Iecava, Latvia
4 room house
Iecava, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
$316,920
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bauskas novads, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go