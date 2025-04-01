Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bauskas novads, Latvia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
6 room house in Krimuldas novads, Latvia
6 room house
Krimuldas novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
$98,579
Tribus Realty
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 16 m²
Floor 6/7
$70,315
Tribus Realty
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 bedroom house in Jurmala, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Spacious villa in Jurmala, in the Bulduri district, with a private beach access. The villa i…
$1,62M
Metropolis Group
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/7
$107,095
Tribus Realty
English, Русский, Latviešu
4 bedroom house in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
4 bedroom house
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
New, spacious two-story private house in Saliena. This house is distinguished by high con…
$697,739
Metropolis Group
English, Русский
4 room house in Kuldīga, Latvia
4 room house
Kuldīga, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
$106,161
Tribus Realty
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 bedroom apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 374 m²
Luxury 4-room penthouse with a luxurious terrace in Jurmala, located just 50 metres from the…
$1,07M
Metropolis Group
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 6/7
$81,132
Tribus Realty
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 8/11
$75,775
Tribus Realty
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 6/7
$70,315
Tribus Realty
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/7
$113,585
Tribus Realty
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 28 m²
Floor 6/7
$91,950
Tribus Realty
English, Русский, Latviešu

