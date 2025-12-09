Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Augsdaugavas novads
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Augsdaugavas novads, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
7 bedroom house in Medumu pagasts, Latvia
7 bedroom house
Medumu pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/2
Experience the charm of Latvia's countryside in Medumi, Daugavpils! This stunning semi-detac…
$232,617
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Augsdaugavas novads, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go