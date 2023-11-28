Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Amatas novads, Latvia

Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with stove, with dish washer in Livi, Latvia
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with stove, with dish washer
Livi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/2
Log house in light colors, fresh and stylish. Ecological and healthy way of living. Special …
€593,000
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with меблирована полностью, with modem in Amatas novads, Latvia
Villa 3 room villa in good condition, with меблирована полностью, with modem
Amatas novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 321 m²
Floor 2/3
The house is located on 3 floors. Panoramic windows in all rooms.On the first floor there is…
€580,000
