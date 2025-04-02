Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Aizputes novads
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Aizputes novads, Latvia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Kalvene, Latvia
Plot of land
Kalvene, Latvia
Area 485 000 m²
$363,605
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Plot of land in Aizpute, Latvia
Plot of land
Aizpute, Latvia
Area 18 180 m²
$110,761
Agency
Languages
