Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Aizkraukles novads
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas in Aizkraukles novads, Latvia

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 15 bedrooms in Kokneses pagasts, Latvia
Villa 15 bedrooms
Kokneses pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 15
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 2/2
A place where time slows down and true relaxation begins. Leave everyday worries behind, rec…
$2,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Aizkraukles novads, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go