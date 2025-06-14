Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Aizkraukles novads
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Aizkraukles novads, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House 12 rooms in Jaunjelgava, Latvia
House 12 rooms
Jaunjelgava, Latvia
Rooms 12
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 2
$288,975
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Aizkraukles novads, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go