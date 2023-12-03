Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Commercial
  4. Aizkraukles novads

Commercial real estate in Aizkraukles novads, Latvia

1 property total found
Commercial 4 rooms in Aizkraukle, Latvia
Commercial 4 rooms
Aizkraukle, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
House and extras of the house - renovated building, all communications. Territory - well-kep…
€100,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir