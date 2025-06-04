Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Adazu novads
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Adazu novads, Latvia

2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Alderi, Latvia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Alderi, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
We sell a full-finished tanhouse in Alderi, Adaga volost. There's a real estate valuation re…
$303,240
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Carnikavas pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
We offer a new row house in Kalgal. The house has 3 floors with a total area of 220 m2, also…
$343,291
