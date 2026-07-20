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Long-term apartments for rent in Adazu novads, Latvia

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1 property total found
3 room apartment in Baltezers, Latvia
3 room apartment
Baltezers, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 3/4
$1,143
per month
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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