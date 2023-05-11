Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Odeskiy rayon
  5. Velykodolynske Settlement Council

Lands for sale in Velykodolynske Settlement Council, Ukraine

1 property total found
Plot of land in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 11 365 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 1,547,901
