Realting.com
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Odeskiy rayon
Tairove Settlement Council
Lands for sale in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
14 properties total found
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 65,742
13892 Sale of a two-story house in the Black Farmer area. The area of t…
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 29,328
9216. . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Poss…
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 29,328
9217 . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Poss…
Plot of land
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
50 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 42,915
8941 . . . For sale there is a front lot in the Rybport area. The total…
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
900 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 255,665
№ 5103. . . We offer for sale a rectangular plot, 14 tablespoons. Lustd…
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 55,845
№ 3714. . . Selling a plot in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Possible …
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 55,845
№ 3685. . . Selling a plot in Sauvignon on the street. Coastal for the…
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 200,880
No. 3612. . . We offer for sale a plot in the Dyberg estate". Total are…
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 27,393
№ 3574. . . We offer for sale a plot in Tsarskoye Selo. The total area …
Plot of land
Tairove, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 15,523
№ 3538. . . For sale plot in the village of Tairova on the street. Cher…
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 12,783
№ 2780. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .…
Plot of land
Tairove, Ukraine
€ 14,609
It is proposed for sale a plot of 6 acres, 30m facade of the Tair Institute, tair cooperativ…
Plot of land
Tairove, Ukraine
€ 22,827
the cooperative "Tair." All communications are paid, state. Act. The second row is off the r…
Plot of land
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
€ 59,351
It is offered for sale a plot of 3.5 acres in the area of 16 art. The Great Fountain. On the…
