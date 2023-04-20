Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine

Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 65,742
13892 Sale of a two-story house in the Black Farmer area. The area of t…
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,328
9216. . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Poss…
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,328
9217 . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Poss…
Plot of land in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Plot of land
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 42,915
8941 . . . For sale there is a front lot in the Rybport area. The total…
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 900 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 255,665
№ 5103. . . We offer for sale a rectangular plot, 14 tablespoons. Lustd…
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 55,845
№ 3714. . . Selling a plot in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Possible …
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 55,845
№ 3685. . . Selling a plot in Sauvignon on the street. Coastal for the…
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 200,880
No. 3612. . . We offer for sale a plot in the Dyberg estate". Total are…
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 27,393
№ 3574. . . We offer for sale a plot in Tsarskoye Selo. The total area …
Plot of land in Tairove, Ukraine
Plot of land
Tairove, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 15,523
№ 3538. . . For sale plot in the village of Tairova on the street. Cher…
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 12,783
№ 2780. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .…
Plot of land in Tairove, Ukraine
Plot of land
Tairove, Ukraine
€ 14,609
It is proposed for sale a plot of 6 acres, 30m facade of the Tair Institute, tair cooperativ…
Plot of land in Tairove, Ukraine
Plot of land
Tairove, Ukraine
€ 22,827
the cooperative "Tair." All communications are paid, state. Act. The second row is off the r…
Plot of land in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Plot of land
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 50 m²
€ 59,351
It is offered for sale a plot of 3.5 acres in the area of 16 art. The Great Fountain. On the…
