Realting.com
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Odeskiy rayon
Lands for sale in Odeskiy rayon, Ukraine
50 properties total found
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 65,470
13892 Sale of a two-story house in the Black Farmer area. The area of t…
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 29,207
9217 . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Poss…
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 29,207
9216. . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Poss…
Plot of land
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
50 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 42,737
8941 . . . For sale there is a front lot in the Rybport area. The total…
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 10,912
8183. . . We offer a land for sale 20 minutes from Odessa. The total ar…
Plot of land
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
11 365 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,545,820
No. 5701 We offer for sale a plot in a town. Great - great. The total a…
Plot of land
Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 126,394
№ 5579. . . We offer a plot for sale in the Cold Balkans. The total ar…
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
1 700 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 754,724
No. 5519. . .We offer for sale a facade plot with sea views in the Font…
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
900 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 254,606
№ 5103. . . We offer for sale a rectangular plot, 14 tablespoons. Lustd…
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 971,139
№ 4528. . . We offer for sale a facade land plot in the market of 7 km …
Plot of land
Novi Bilyari, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 545,584
No. 3871. . .We offer for sale a plot near the South Port in the villag…
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 55,613
№ 3714. . . Selling a plot in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Possible …
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 55,613
№ 3685. . . Selling a plot in Sauvignon on the street. Coastal for the…
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 159,129
№ 3638. . . Sale of plot on the sea shore on the street. Quay. Total ar…
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 129,458
No. 3623. . .We offer for sale a plot in an elite village „ Sosnovy Bea…
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 200,047
No. 3612. . . We offer for sale a plot in the Dyberg estate". Total are…
Plot of land
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 72,744
№ 3597. . . A plot of 20 acres on Sukh Liman for the construction of a …
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 25,461
No. 3577. . .We offer for sale a plot opposite the Water Park in the vi…
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 27,279
№ 3574. . . We offer for sale a plot in Tsarskoye Selo. The total area …
Plot of land
Tairove, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 15,458
№ 3538. . . For sale plot in the village of Tairova on the street. Cher…
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 12,730
№ 3527. . .We offer for sale a plot opposite the Water Park in the vill…
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 12,730
№ 3520. . . We offer for sale a plot in front of the town's water park.…
Plot of land
Marynivka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 9,093
№ 3517. . . I sell a plot for the construction of a residential buildin…
Plot of land
Protopopivka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 6,365
No. 3509. . . We offer for sale a wonderful plot, the correct way, in s…
Plot of land
Vyhoda, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,637
№ 3499. . . . Selling a plot in the Benefit. The total area of 6 acres…
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 54,558
№ 3309. . . We offer for sale a facade plot in Fontanka on the street. …
Plot of land
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 250,059
No. 3304. . .We offer for sale a facade plot in the river Clover bridge…
Plot of land
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 598,323
№ 3303. . . We offer for sale a facade section on the Odessa-Kiev highw…
Plot of land
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 709,531
No. 3302. . . We offer for sale a facade section on the Odessa-Kiev hig…
Plot of land
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 11,821
№ 3216. . . A beautiful rectangular area on the street is offered. Shad…
