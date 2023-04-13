Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Odesa Oblast
  4. Odeskiy rayon

Lands for sale in Odeskiy rayon, Ukraine

50 properties total found
Plot of landin Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 65,470
13892 Sale of a two-story house in the Black Farmer area. The area of t…
Plot of landin Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,207
9217 . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Poss…
Plot of landin Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,207
9216. . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Poss…
Plot of landin Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Plot of land
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 42,737
8941 . . . For sale there is a front lot in the Rybport area. The total…
Plot of landin Prylymanske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 10,912
8183. . . We offer a land for sale 20 minutes from Odessa. The total ar…
Plot of landin Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 11 365 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,545,820
No. 5701 We offer for sale a plot in a town. Great - great. The total a…
Plot of landin Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 126,394
№ 5579. . . We offer a plot for sale in the Cold Balkans. The total ar…
Plot of landin Fontanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 1 700 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 754,724
No. 5519. . .We offer for sale a facade plot with sea views in the Font…
Plot of landin Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 900 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 254,606
№ 5103. . . We offer for sale a rectangular plot, 14 tablespoons. Lustd…
Plot of landin Prylymanske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 971,139
№ 4528. . . We offer for sale a facade land plot in the market of 7 km …
Plot of landin Novi Bilyari, Ukraine
Plot of land
Novi Bilyari, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 545,584
No. 3871. . .We offer for sale a plot near the South Port in the villag…
Plot of landin Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 55,613
№ 3714. . . Selling a plot in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Possible …
Plot of landin Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 55,613
№ 3685. . . Selling a plot in Sauvignon on the street. Coastal for the…
Plot of landin Fontanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 159,129
№ 3638. . . Sale of plot on the sea shore on the street. Quay. Total ar…
Plot of landin Fontanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 129,458
No. 3623. . .We offer for sale a plot in an elite village „ Sosnovy Bea…
Plot of landin Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 200,047
No. 3612. . . We offer for sale a plot in the Dyberg estate". Total are…
Plot of landin Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Plot of land
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 72,744
№ 3597. . . A plot of 20 acres on Sukh Liman for the construction of a …
Plot of landin Prylymanske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 25,461
No. 3577. . .We offer for sale a plot opposite the Water Park in the vi…
Plot of landin Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 27,279
№ 3574. . . We offer for sale a plot in Tsarskoye Selo. The total area …
Plot of landin Tairove, Ukraine
Plot of land
Tairove, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 15,458
№ 3538. . . For sale plot in the village of Tairova on the street. Cher…
Plot of landin Prylymanske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 12,730
№ 3527. . .We offer for sale a plot opposite the Water Park in the vill…
Plot of landin Prylymanske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 12,730
№ 3520. . . We offer for sale a plot in front of the town's water park.…
Plot of landin Marynivka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Marynivka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 9,093
№ 3517. . . I sell a plot for the construction of a residential buildin…
Plot of landin Protopopivka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Protopopivka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 6,365
No. 3509. . . We offer for sale a wonderful plot, the correct way, in s…
Plot of landin Vyhoda, Ukraine
Plot of land
Vyhoda, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 3,637
№ 3499. . . . Selling a plot in the Benefit. The total area of 6 acres…
Plot of landin Fontanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 54,558
№ 3309. . . We offer for sale a facade plot in Fontanka on the street. …
Plot of landin Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 250,059
No. 3304. . .We offer for sale a facade plot in the river Clover bridge…
Plot of landin Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 598,323
№ 3303. . . We offer for sale a facade section on the Odessa-Kiev highw…
Plot of landin Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 709,531
No. 3302. . . We offer for sale a facade section on the Odessa-Kiev hig…
Plot of landin Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Plot of land
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 11,821
№ 3216. . . A beautiful rectangular area on the street is offered. Shad…
