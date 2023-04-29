Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

19 properties total found
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 260,623
Building plot, 4 acres, first line, no entrance. The width of the footpath is 2 m. Gosakt. D…
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 26,961
Panoramic sea view and estuary. Electricity and water supply are brought, gas on the street.…
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 8,987
All communications nearby, built-up area, asphalt entrance, sea view and estuary
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 107,844
Magnificent sea view and estuary, paved entrance
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 35,948
Sauvignon-3, co-operating Rumb, a plot in the second row from the sea, a magnificent panoram…
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 35,948
sea view and liman!!!!!!!!!!!
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 22,468
The site on the sea side, in close proximity to the sea, the distance to the sea is 250 mete…
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 8,987
GREAT PLACE ON THE HILL, PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE SEA AND THE ESTUARY, NEARBY BEAUTIFUL NEW HOUSES
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 24,265
GREAT PLACE ON HIGH GROUND, PANORAMIC SEA VIEW AND LIMAN, PAVED ENTRANCE. NEARBY BEAUTIFUL N…
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 22,468
The area of ​ ​ the regular shape is 25x40 m (10 acres) + 2 acres of the near-house territor…
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 16,177
On the site is an unfinished building, there is a well, Light, water, gas along the street. …
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 206,701
Land in Leski 1 line from the sea. Section of regular shape 55 * 21 m. Chic place to build y…
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 170,753
The site has completed a zero cycle, there is a project for a house, a building permit, and …
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 26,961
The area is 11 acres. Fenced, light, water, gas in the area. The first line from the estuary…
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 2,247
A site in the protected village of Fresh Town in the village of New Daufinovka. Sea view and…
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 89,870
The section is the correct shape. Closed protected area. Close access to the sea. The sectio…
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 197,714
Wide facade, sea view, wide entrance, shared, light, water, gas on the site, summer house 40…
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 674,025
Carolino Bugaz, a magnificent exclusive facade plot of land on high ground on the seashore. …
Plot of land in Odessa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 147 m²
€ 179,740
modern cottage on Karolino-Bugaz, art. Nagornaya, an elite cooperative on the Black Sea coas…
