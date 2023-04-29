Ukraine
Realting.com
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Seaview Lands for Sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine
19 properties total found
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 260,623
Building plot, 4 acres, first line, no entrance. The width of the footpath is 2 m. Gosakt. D…
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 26,961
Panoramic sea view and estuary. Electricity and water supply are brought, gas on the street.…
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 8,987
All communications nearby, built-up area, asphalt entrance, sea view and estuary
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 107,844
Magnificent sea view and estuary, paved entrance
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 35,948
Sauvignon-3, co-operating Rumb, a plot in the second row from the sea, a magnificent panoram…
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 35,948
sea view and liman!!!!!!!!!!!
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 22,468
The site on the sea side, in close proximity to the sea, the distance to the sea is 250 mete…
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 8,987
GREAT PLACE ON THE HILL, PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE SEA AND THE ESTUARY, NEARBY BEAUTIFUL NEW HOUSES
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 24,265
GREAT PLACE ON HIGH GROUND, PANORAMIC SEA VIEW AND LIMAN, PAVED ENTRANCE. NEARBY BEAUTIFUL N…
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 22,468
The area of the regular shape is 25x40 m (10 acres) + 2 acres of the near-house territor…
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 16,177
On the site is an unfinished building, there is a well, Light, water, gas along the street. …
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 206,701
Land in Leski 1 line from the sea. Section of regular shape 55 * 21 m. Chic place to build y…
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 170,753
The site has completed a zero cycle, there is a project for a house, a building permit, and …
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 26,961
The area is 11 acres. Fenced, light, water, gas in the area. The first line from the estuary…
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 2,247
A site in the protected village of Fresh Town in the village of New Daufinovka. Sea view and…
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 89,870
The section is the correct shape. Closed protected area. Close access to the sea. The sectio…
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 197,714
Wide facade, sea view, wide entrance, shared, light, water, gas on the site, summer house 40…
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
€ 674,025
Carolino Bugaz, a magnificent exclusive facade plot of land on high ground on the seashore. …
Plot of land
Odessa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
147 m²
€ 179,740
modern cottage on Karolino-Bugaz, art. Nagornaya, an elite cooperative on the Black Sea coas…
