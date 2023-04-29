Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Odesa Oblast, Ukraine

1 275 properties total found
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 100 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 89,870
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 55,719
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 100 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 49,429
15756. I will sell a plot of 4 acres in the area of the Cinema of the H…
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 200 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 359,480
14816 Selling a plot of 15 acres with a law firm. All necessary communi…
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 98 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 166,260
14681. Selling a plot of 2 acres in the area of French Boulevard. Close…
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms 91 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 268,711
14680. We offer to purchase a land plot in Arcadia. A total area of 10.…
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 50,327
14336 I will sell the area with the house for reconstruction or repair.…
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 90 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 64,706
13892 Sale of a two-story house in the Black Farmer area. The area of t…
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms 190 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 404,415
13462 It is offered for sale a plot with an unfinished house in the cot…
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms 1 400 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 817,817
12262. Placement with a plot on the Water Pipeline. The total area of 1…
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 51,226
12248 House in dilapidated condition. For reconstruction or repair. It …
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 60 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 62,909
11174 I offer for sale a 2.5 acre parcel in an excellent area. Facade 6…
Plot of land in Zatoka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Zatoka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 35,948
11025 I offer for sale a parcel of acres 6 in Zatok located within the …
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 629 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 602,129
10116. . . We offer for sale a façade site near the center. The total a…
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 77,648
Plot 10068 5 one acre of land in Fontana. On the site there is a compl…
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 539,220
10010. . . We offer for sale storage area on the river -, not the Ideal…
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 220 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 202,208
9395. . . We offer for sale a land plot on Tairov on the street. Dacha …
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 28,866
9216. . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Poss…
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 28,866
9217 . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Poss…
Plot of land in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Plot of land
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 42,239
8941 . . . For sale there is a front lot in the Rybport area. The total…
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 1 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 89,870
8383 . . . On sale is a flat plot of land in Avangard. The total area o…
Plot of land in Prylymanske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 10,784
8183. . . We offer a land for sale 20 minutes from Odessa. The total ar…
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 1 160 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 548,207
7494 We offer for sale a plot with a building near Moldavanka in the no…
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 8 630 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 4,942,850
7059. . . We offer for sale a piece of land with a capital building in …
Plot of land in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 11 365 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 1,527,790
No. 5701 We offer for sale a plot in a town. Great - great. The total a…
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 166,260
№ 5692 We offer for sale a plot in Tairov in ul. Kostandi. Total area 7…
Plot of land in Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 2 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 124,919
№ 5579. . . We offer a plot for sale in the Cold Balkans. The total ar…
Plot of land in Fontanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms 1 700 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 745,921
No. 5519. . .We offer for sale a facade plot with sea views in the Font…
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 600 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 449,350
No. 5467. . . We offer for sale a plot with a building in the Black Se…
Plot of land in Odesa, Ukraine
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms 600 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 449,350
No. 5469. . . We offer a plot of land in Chernomork on the street for s…
