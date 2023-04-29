Ukraine
Realting.com
Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Lands for sale in Odesa, Ukraine
1 223 properties total found
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
100 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 89,870
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
80 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 55,719
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
100 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 49,429
15756. I will sell a plot of 4 acres in the area of the Cinema of the H…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
200 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 359,480
14816 Selling a plot of 15 acres with a law firm. All necessary communi…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
98 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 166,260
14681. Selling a plot of 2 acres in the area of French Boulevard. Close…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
4 Number of rooms
91 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 268,711
14680. We offer to purchase a land plot in Arcadia. A total area of 10.…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 50,327
14336 I will sell the area with the house for reconstruction or repair.…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
5 Number of rooms
190 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 404,415
13462 It is offered for sale a plot with an unfinished house in the cot…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
6 Number of rooms
1 400 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 817,817
12262. Placement with a plot on the Water Pipeline. The total area of 1…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 51,226
12248 House in dilapidated condition. For reconstruction or repair. It …
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 62,909
11174 I offer for sale a 2.5 acre parcel in an excellent area. Facade 6…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
629 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 602,129
10116. . . We offer for sale a façade site near the center. The total a…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 77,648
Plot 10068 5 one acre of land in Fontana. On the site there is a compl…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 539,220
10010. . . We offer for sale storage area on the river -, not the Ideal…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
220 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 202,208
9395. . . We offer for sale a land plot on Tairov on the street. Dacha …
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
1 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 89,870
8383 . . . On sale is a flat plot of land in Avangard. The total area o…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
1 160 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 548,207
7494 We offer for sale a plot with a building near Moldavanka in the no…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
8 630 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 4,942,850
7059. . . We offer for sale a piece of land with a capital building in …
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 166,260
№ 5692 We offer for sale a plot in Tairov in ul. Kostandi. Total area 7…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
600 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 449,350
No. 5467. . . We offer for sale a plot with a building in the Black Se…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
600 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 449,350
No. 5469. . . We offer a plot of land in Chernomork on the street for s…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
13 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 79,086
№ 5296. . .We offer for sale a plot in the IC "Green Cape" on the stree…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
330 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 494,285
№ 5290. . . We offer for sale a plot in the village of 16 tbsp. B. Font…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
183 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 629,090
№ 5177. . .We offer for sale a plot on near Moldavanka on the street. A…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
50 Number of rooms
2 040 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 718,960
№ 4982. . . Complex of structures with an area of 2040 sq.m. located on…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 116,831
№ 4492. . .We offer for sale a land plot in a busy place on the street.…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 224,675
№ 4499. . . We offer a facade plot for sale in a busy place on the stre…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
732 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 206,701
№ 4491. We offer for sale a plot in p - do not reload on the street. BE…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 134,805
№ 3928. . . We offer for sale a plot of the correct form on the street.…
Plot of land
Odesa, Ukraine
1 Number of rooms
2 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 190,524
№ 3857. . . Land for sale on the street. Nut. Total area of 5.3 acres. …
