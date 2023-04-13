UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Turkey
New houses in Turkey
All new buildings in Turkey
885
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Turkey
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment in Turkey
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
House in Turkey
Villa
Duplex
Land in Turkey
Luxury Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Commercial
All commercial properties in Turkey
Hotel
Office
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Turkey
Find an Agent in Turkey
Real estate agencies in Turkey
Agents in Turkey
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Turkey
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Mountain View Lands for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Clear all
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 050 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 374,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
5 780 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,041,100
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 219 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,122,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
2 180 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,661,700
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 176 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 200 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 692,400
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
3 000 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,355,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
3 126 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 1,683,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 290 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 715,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
542 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 308,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
250 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 198,000
Plot of land
Yesiloez, Turkey
1/1 Floor
€ 75,800
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 530 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 66,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
8 300 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 2,475,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
4 860 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 154,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
962 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 14,300
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
3 000 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 122,200
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
2 350 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 81,500
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
2 827 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 825,000
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 369 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 97,300
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
508 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 277,200
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 286 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 121,000
Land in Kestel 1286 M2Area: Antalya, Alanya, KestelDistance to the sea: 2200VID TO THE CASTL…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
741 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 760,300
Plot with sea, city and nature views. Area: Antalya, Alanya, CharsPlot 741m2. Bazaar is with…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
5 682 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 57,100
Land in GÜMÜŞGÖZÜ 5682 m2Area: Antalya, Alanya, GyumyushgezeDistance to the sea: 20000APPROA…
Plot of land
Tuerktas, Turkey
2 800 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 65,860
Plot 2800m2 for DevelopmentArea: Antalya, Alanya, TurktasDistance to the sea: 25000 IN…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
558 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 550,000
Plot of land
Antalya, Turkey
7 416 m²
€ 2,000,000
PLOT OF LAND WITH HOUSE AND GARDEN – FOR SALE (ANTALYA - DÖSHEMEALTI) PLO…
Plot of land
Kemer, Turkey
11 932 m²
€ 1,600,000
RANCH - FARM IN ANTALYA (KEMER DISTRICT) PLOT AREA: 11.932 M2 ON THE SITE THERE IS A R…
Plot of land
Serik, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
58 000 m²
€ 1,136,633
58.000m2 (10.000 + 48.000) 2 plots with title deeds, land/field Description of the proper…
Plot of land
Alanya, Turkey
1 330 m²
€ 700,000
PLOTS OF LAND FOR SALE LOCATION: ALANYA – GAZIPASHA PLOT 1: 664,98 M2 PLOT 2: 66…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map