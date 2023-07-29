Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Turkey
  4. Marmara Region

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Alacam, Turkey
Plot of land
Alacam, Turkey
Area 16 337 m²
Investment Land on the Outskirts of Uludag in Bursa Kestel. Single title deed large plot is …
€ 418,000
Plot of land in Alacam, Turkey
Plot of land
Alacam, Turkey
Area 18 518 m²
Large Scale Farm Land Surrounded by Nature in Bursa Kestel. The farm for sale in Bursa is lo…
€ 470,000
Plot of land in Yalova merkez, Turkey
Plot of land
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Area 6 432 m²
Land Suitable for Agriculture and Construction in Yalova. It is possible to build a structur…
€ 260,000
