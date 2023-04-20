Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Kemer

Lands for sale in Kemer, Turkey

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kemer, Turkey
Plot of land
Kemer, Turkey
11 932 m²
€ 1,600,000
RANCH - FARM IN ANTALYA (KEMER DISTRICT) PLOT AREA: 11.932 M2 ON THE SITE THERE IS A R…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir